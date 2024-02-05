This LPDDR4/4X/5 PHY is a custom implemented secondary physical (PHY) layer IP interface solution for ASICs providing LPDDR5 operating at up to 6400 Mbps and LPDDR4/4X SDRAM at up to 4267 Mbps. This solution is unique in that it provides a secondary solution for ASICs seeking the latest high speed, low power LPDDR interface protocol.

