LPDDR4x/5 Secondary/Slave (memory side!) PHY
This is a memory side (Slave-side) interface for AI processors and other ASICS seeking the latest high speed, low power LPDDR interface protocols for general purpose data transfer, while adhering to the well known and well defined LPDDR4X and LPDDR5 standard as specified by JEDEC.
This IP is designed for 7nm TSMC but can be ported to other logic processes. It is also suitable for a wide variety of memories such as DRAM, SRAM as well as emerging memories including non-volatile memories, with appropriate modifications.
View LPDDR4x/5 Secondary/Slave (memory side!) PHY full description to...
- see the entire LPDDR4x/5 Secondary/Slave (memory side!) PHY datasheet
- get in contact with LPDDR4x/5 Secondary/Slave (memory side!) PHY Supplier