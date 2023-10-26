LPDDR5/4/4X Controller with Inline Memory Encryption (IME) Security Module
The controller connects to the Synopsys LPDDR5/4/4X PHY or other LPDDR5/4/4X PHYs via the DFI 5.0 interface to create a complete memory interface solution. The Synopsys LPDDR5/4/4X Controller includes software configuration registers, which are accessed through an AMBA 3.0 APB interface.
The LPDDR controller block includes the advanced command scheduler, memory protocol handler, optional inline ECC (Error-correcting code), and dual-channel support, as well as the DFI interface to the PHY
