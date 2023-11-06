LPDDR5X/5/4X Controller with Inline Memory Encryption (IME) Security Module
The Synopsys LPDDR Controller seamlessly integrates with the Synopsys Inline Memory Encryption (IME) Security Module to provide confidentiality of data in-use or stored in off-chip memory. Synopsys Secure LPDDR Controller IP supports data confidentiality with standards-compliant independent cryptographic support for read/write channels, per region encryption/decryption and is highly optimized for area, performance and latency. The encryption/decryption latency overhead for the Synopsys secure memory controllers is as low as 2 clock cycles.
View LPDDR5X/5/4X Controller with Inline Memory Encryption (IME) Security Module full description to...
- see the entire LPDDR5X/5/4X Controller with Inline Memory Encryption (IME) Security Module datasheet
- get in contact with LPDDR5X/5/4X Controller with Inline Memory Encryption (IME) Security Module Supplier