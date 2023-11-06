Synopsys LPDDR5X/5/4X Controller is a next generation controller optimized for power, latency, bandwidth, and area, supporting JEDEC standard LPDDR5X, LPDDR5 and LPDDR4X SDRAMs. The controller connects to the Synopsys LPDDR5X/5/4X PHY or other LPDDR5X/5/4X PHYs via the DFI 5.0 interface to create a complete memory interface solution. The Synopsys LPDDR5X/5/4X Controller includes software configuration registers, which are accessed through an AMBA 3.0 APB interface. The LPDDR controller block includes the advanced command scheduler, memory protocol handler, optional inline ECC (Error-correcting code), and dual channel support, as well as the DFI interface to the PHY.



The Synopsys LPDDR Controller seamlessly integrates with the Synopsys Inline Memory Encryption (IME) Security Module to provide confidentiality of data in-use or stored in off-chip memory. Synopsys Secure LPDDR Controller IP supports data confidentiality with standards-compliant independent cryptographic support for read/write channels, per region encryption/decryption and is highly optimized for area, performance and latency. The encryption/decryption latency overhead for the Synopsys secure memory controllers is as low as 2 clock cycles.