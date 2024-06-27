LPDDR5X/5/4X PHY IP in SF5A for Automotive
Optimized for high performance, low latency, low area, low power, and ease of integration, the LPDDR5X/5/4X PHY is provided as hardened IP components
(macrocells) to facilitate the following types of signals:
• Single-ended Command/Address (C/A) and Data (DQ) signals
• Differential signals (clock, data strobe, and WCK signals)
• CMOS logic-level based C/A signals
