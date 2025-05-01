LPDDR5X/5/4X PHY IP on TSMC N3P
of mobile applications supporting LPDDR5X, LPDDR5 and/or LPDDR4X SDRAMs, precisely targeting the specific power, performance, and area (PPA) requirements of these systems.
Optimized for high performance, low latency, low area, low power, and ease of integration, the LPDDR5X/5/4X PHY is provided as hardened IP components (macrocells) to facilitate the following types of signals:
Single-ended Command/Address (C/A) and Data (DQ) signals
Differential signals (clock, data strobe, and WCK signals)
CMOS logic-level based C/A signals
