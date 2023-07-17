The Synopsys LPDDR5X/5/4X PHY is Synopsys’ physical (PHY) layer IP interface solution for ASICs, ASSPs, system-on-chips (SoCs) and system-inpackage applications requiring high-performance LPDDR5X, LPDDR5, and LPDDR4X SDRAM interfaces operating at up to 8533 Mbps. With flexible configuration options, the LPDDR5X/5/4X PHY can be used in a variety of mobile applications supporting LPDDR5X, LPDDR5 and/or LPDDR4X SDRAMs, precisely targeting the specific power, performance, and area (PPA) requirements of these systems.