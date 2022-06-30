OPENEDGES is the only total memory system IP company providing Network on-Chip Interconnect (OIC), LPDDR5x/5 LPDDR4 Orbit Memory Controller (OMC), and LPDDR5x LPDDR5 LPDDR4 Orbit PHY (OPHY), which delivers exceptional memory sub-system performance with high utilization, very low latency, and competitive power performance. The LPDDR5x/5/4 OPHY utilizes state-of-the-art architecture to maximize timing and voltage margins over process, voltage and temperature variations, while minimizing interruption to data traffic. Built-in power management logic and advanced PLL design allows aggressive power state management and optimal system power usage. At the system level, the LPDDR5x/5/4 OPHY was designed with minimal package substrate layer and PCB layer count in mind. This enables the integration of a LPDDR memory sub-system solution in cost sensitive applications, such as consumer edge devices, digital set-top-box and TV, SSD controllers, and application processors.



