TC5390 is a decoder IP Core compliant with the small block lengths coding scheme for UCI as defined by 3GPP 4G-LTE and 5G-NR specifications.

A single Core covers both 4G-LTE and 5G-NR, and is suitable for either gNodeB or User Equipment.

The Core is an ideal companion of our polar cores TC5310 and TC5350, but can also be used separately