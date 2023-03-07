The MAN_CODEC IP Core is a versatile encoder and decoder pair that converts a basic NRZ bitstream into a standard Manchester code and vice-versa. The encoder and decoder are provided as separate IP Cores and, as such, may be used independently or together as a combined codec unit.



Both the encoder and decoder work from a single synchronous clock input (clk) running at a fixed frequency of 240 MHz. In addition there are four different bit rates to choose from. These are: 5, 10, 15 and 20 Mbps. The bit rate setting is fixed at compile time and is controlled by the bit_rate parameter.