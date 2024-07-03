Performance-efficient, ultra-low power, compact ARC SEM security processors help protect against logical, hardware, physical and side-channel attacks
MCR DDR5 PHY
Note that all INNOSILICON PHY is pre-assembled with.lib, LEF and GDS so that it is very easy to integrate the PHY with any existing SoC floor plan. Bus width of the MCR DDR5 PHY can be from 4 bit to 80 bit. INNOSILICON is happy to pre-assemble the PHY for our customer so that integration becomes extremely easy.
View MCR DDR5 PHY full description to...
- see the entire MCR DDR5 PHY datasheet
- get in contact with MCR DDR5 PHY Supplier