3DES-ECB 1 Billion trace DPA resistant cryptographic accelerator core
Memory management unit (MMU) option for ARC HS5x and HS6x Processor IP
The ARC HS66 and HS68 processors are based on the advanced ARCv3 instruction set architecture (ISA) and pipeline, which provides leadership power efficiency and code density. The processors feature a 52-bit physical address space and can directly address memories up to 4.5 Petabytes (4.5x1015) in size. For applications requiring higher performance, Multicore Processor (MP) versions of the HS66 and HS68 are available with support for up to 12 HS CPU cores and up to 16 hardware accelerators in the processor cluster.
The ARC HS66 features level 1 (L1) instruction and data cache and close coupled memory (CCM) and is optimized for use in high-performance real-time embedded applications. The HS68 is designed for use in applications running Linux or SMP Linux. The HS68 has all the features of the HS66 plus support for L2 cache up to 16 MB and a Memory Management Unit (MMU).
View Memory management unit (MMU) option for ARC HS5x and HS6x Processor IP full description to...
- see the entire Memory management unit (MMU) option for ARC HS5x and HS6x Processor IP datasheet
- get in contact with Memory management unit (MMU) option for ARC HS5x and HS6x Processor IP Supplier
MMU IP
- ARC HS68MP: Multicore version of ARCv3 ISA based dual-issue HS68 processor with MMU for embedded Linux applications
- MPU incorporating a high performance instruction/data L1 cache controller and Memory Management Unit (MMU)
- 32-bit Basic Application Processor
- 32-bit Application Processor
- Full-featured Real-time Application Processor
- 64-bit Multiprocessor with Level-2 Cache-Coherence