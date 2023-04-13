The MVCLK02 is a high-precision and programmable clock generator circuit, with a wide output frequency range. The chip contains a versatile MEMS oscillator circuit that is designed to ensure high performance for a wide range of MEMS resonators and with different parameters. The oscillator circuit supports both single-ended and differential resonators. The fully integrated phase-locked-loop circuit is designed to optimize noise and power performance.



High-accuracy integrated temperature sensor and compensation circuitry are used to adjust the phase-locked-loop parameters to compensate for any temperature dependencies of the MEMS resonator, allowing for a stable output frequency over temperature.