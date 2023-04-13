MEMS-based Clock Generator with On-chip Temperature Compensation
High-accuracy integrated temperature sensor and compensation circuitry are used to adjust the phase-locked-loop parameters to compensate for any temperature dependencies of the MEMS resonator, allowing for a stable output frequency over temperature.
