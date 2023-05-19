System Overview



The MIMO Decoder accepts two independent input streams, and the channel estimation matrix as shown in Fig. 1. (For the full diagram please contact info@global-ipc.com) The inputs to the MIMO Decoder are the estimated channel matrix and the received vector of symbols. Since the transmitted symbols could be pre-coded, some processing may be needed (optional) at the beginning of the detection. The QR decomposition is performed in preparation for the K-Best decoding. The outputs of the QR decomposition and are fed to the K-Best decoder.



