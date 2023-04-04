The MXL-CD-PHY-CSIRX+-T-N6 is a high-frequency, low-power, low-cost, source-synchronous, physical Layer supporting the MIPI Alliance Specification for D-PHY v2.5 and C-PHY v2.0. The PHY can be configured as a MIPI Slave supporting camera interface CSI-2. The PHY supports mobile, IoT, virtual reality, and automotive applications. The CSI-2 RX+ is a Mixel proprietary configuration that is optimized to support full-speed production and in-system testing while minimizing area and leakage power