The MXL-CDPHY-4p5G-CSI2-TX-T-28HPCP is a high-frequency, low-power, low-cost, source-synchronous, physical Layer supporting the MIPI Alliance Specification for D-PHY v2.5 and C-PHY v2.0. The PHY can be configured as a MIPI Master supporting camera interface CSI-2. The PHY supports mobile, IoT, virtual reality, and automotive applications.