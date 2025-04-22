The MXL-CDPHY-UNIV-8p0G-T-16FFC is a high-frequency, low-power, low-cost, source-synchronous, physical Layer supporting the MIPI Alliance Specification for D-PHY v3.0 and C-PHY v2.1. The PHY can be configured as a MIPI Primary or MIPI Secondary supporting camera interface CSI-2 and display interface DSI/DSI-2. The PHY supports mobile, IoT, virtual reality, and automotive applications.