Register File with low power retention mode and 3 speed options
MIPI C-PHY/D-PHY Combo CSI-2 TX+ IP (8.0Gsps/trio, 6.5Gbps/lane) in TSMC 16FFC
View MIPI C-PHY/D-PHY Combo CSI-2 TX+ IP (8.0Gsps/trio, 6.5Gbps/lane) in TSMC 16FFC full description to...
- see the entire MIPI C-PHY/D-PHY Combo CSI-2 TX+ IP (8.0Gsps/trio, 6.5Gbps/lane) in TSMC 16FFC datasheet
- get in contact with MIPI C-PHY/D-PHY Combo CSI-2 TX+ IP (8.0Gsps/trio, 6.5Gbps/lane) in TSMC 16FFC Supplier
Block Diagram of the MIPI C-PHY/D-PHY Combo CSI-2 TX+ IP (8.0Gsps/trio, 6.5Gbps/lane) in TSMC 16FFC
c-phy IP
- MIPI CSI DSI C-PHY IP for TSMC (5nm, 6/7nm, 12/16nm, 22nm, 28nm, 40nm)
- MIPI CSI-2 controller Receiver v 2.1, Compatible with MIPI C-PHY v1.2 & DPHY v2.1.
- MIPI D-PHY / C-PHY Combo IP for TSMC (5nm, 6/7nm, 12/16nm, 22nm, 28nm, 40nm)
- MIPI C-PHY/D-PHY Combo RX+ IP (4.5Gsps/4.5Gbps) in TSMC N5
- MIPI C-PHY/D-PHY Combo CSI-2 RX+ IP (6.0Gsps/trio, 4.5Gbps/lane) in TSMC N6
- MIPI C-PHY/D-PHY Combo TX+ IP 4.5Gsps/4.5Gbps in TSMC N5