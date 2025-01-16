The MXL-CD-PHY-DSIRX+-T-16FFC is a high-frequency, low-power, low-cost, source-synchronous, physical Layer supporting the MIPI Alliance Specification for D-PHY v3.5 and C-PHY v2.1. The PHY can be configured as a MIPI Secondary supporting display interface DSI/DSI-2. The PHY supports mobile, IoT, virtual reality, and automotive applications. The DSI RX+ is a Mixel proprietary configuration that is optimized to support full-speed production and in-system testing while minimizing area and leakage power.