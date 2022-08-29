The MXL-CD-PHY-CSITX+-40LP is a high-frequency, low-power, low-cost, source-synchronous, physical Layer supporting the MIPI Alliance Specification for D-PHY v2.1 and C-PHY v1.2. The PHY can be configured as a MIPI Master supporting camera interface CSI-2. The PHY supports mobile, IoT, virtual reality, and automotive applications. The CSI-2 TX+ is a Mixel proprietary configuration that is optimized to support full-speed production and in-system testing while minimizing area and leakage power.