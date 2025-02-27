The MXL-CPHY-2p5G-DSI-TX-T-22ULL is a high-frequency, low-power, low-cost, source-synchronous, physical Layer supporting the MIPI Alliance Specification for C-PHY v2.1.



The PHY can be configured as a MIPI Master supporting display interface DSI/DSI-2. The PHY supports mobile, IoT, virtual reality, and automotive applications