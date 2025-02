The MIPI D-PHY/C-PHY Combo IP supports data rates of up to 9Gbps for D-PHY and 8Gsps for C-PHY. It operates in High-Speed (HS), Low-Power (LP), and Escape modes, where High-Speed mode provides fast data bursts, and Low-Power mode handles control signaling. This interface connects camera sensors or display drivers to host processors, ensuring efficient communication for mobile and embedded applications