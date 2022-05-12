M31 offers silicon-proven, low-power, and low-cost C-PHY/D-PHY Combo in various process nodes. Users are able to configure this Combo PHY into either D-PHY or C-PHY mode to support different applications. It is also compliant with the PPI interface, which allows seamless integration with either CIS-2 or DSI controller. M31 provides D-PHY and C/D-PHY Combo in various processes across foundries, with the most competitive PPA (Performance, Power, and Area) and standard compliances. In addition to a long list of features, the M31 MIPI D-PHY is already ISO 26262 ASIL-B certified for automotive multimedia applications.