MIPI D-PHY is a serial interface technology which is widely adopted in smartphones and other multimedia enabled mobile devices. To further improve throughput over bandwidth limited channel, the C-PHY is developed and is delivering 2.28 bits per symbol over three-wire trio. As a MIPI Alliance contributor and leading Interface IP provider, M31 provides a silicon-proven, low-power and low cost C-PHY/D-PHY combo IP on various process nodes. Users can configure the PHY into D-PHY mode or C-PHY mode to support different applications using the same PHY. It is compliant to the PPI interface which allows seamless integration with upside controllers for Camera Serial Interface (CSI-2) and Display Serial Interface (DSI) protocols.