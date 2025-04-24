The MIPI CSI-2 IP core is a highly scalable and silicon-agnostic implementation of the MIPI Camera Serial Interface 2 version 4.1 targeting ASIC and FPGA technologies. The MIPI CSI-2 implementation enables high-speed, low-power transmission of image data from camera modules to host processors.



Optimized for performance, flexibility, and minimal resource utilization, this IP supports various applications, including mobile, automotive, industrial vision, and embedded systems. It supports advanced features like Smart Region of Interest (SROI), Always-On Sentinel Conduit (AOSC), and RGB, YUV and RAW data types and JPGEG format and Raw Data Compression, enhancing versatility in real-time imaging and machine vision systems.



With scalable lane support and seamless integration into FPGA and ASIC environment. The IP comes with the widest parameter set available and has gone through extensive testing in our UVM regression test environment.