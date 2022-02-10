Compliant with MIPI CSI Standard v3.x, v2.x , v1.x and MIPI D-PHY Standard v1.x, MIPI D-PHY Standard V2.x and MIPI C-PHY V1.x

Up to 3 Gsps per trio using C-PHY. 17Gbps in 3 Trios.

Up to 2.5 Gbps per data lane of D-PHY (V2.0). 10Gbps in 4 Lanes

Programmable 1, 2, 3 (C-PHY) or 4 (D-PHY) Data Lane Configuration.

Configurable up to 4 Virtual Channels

Operate in continuous and non-continuous clock modes.

Color Modes: 16, 18, 24 and 36 bpp

Color Formats: YUV420 8, 10bits and without CSPS and Legacy, YUV422 8, 10bits, RGB-888, 565, 666, 555 and 444. RAW6, 7, 8, 10, 12 and 14.

Register configuration through CCI interface