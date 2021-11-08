MIPI D-PHY CSI-2 RX+ 1.5G for Automotive Applications
View MIPI D-PHY CSI-2 RX+ 1.5G for Automotive Applications full description to...
- see the entire MIPI D-PHY CSI-2 RX+ 1.5G for Automotive Applications datasheet
- get in contact with MIPI D-PHY CSI-2 RX+ 1.5G for Automotive Applications Supplier
Block Diagram of the MIPI D-PHY CSI-2 RX+ 1.5G for Automotive Applications
MIPI D-PHY IP
- MIPI D-PHY in TSMC (40nm, 28nm, 16nm, 12nm, 7nm)
- MIPI CSI-2 Transmitter v 2.1, Compatible with MIPI C-PHY v1.2 & DPHY v2.1.
- MIPI C-PHY-D-PHY Combo PHY IP on TSMC 28nm HPC+
- MIPI C-PHY/D-PHY Combo IP Universal, 4.5Gsps/4.5Gbps in TSMC 22ULP
- MIPI D-PHY Universal Lane 16FFC IP for Automotive
- MIPI CPHY DPHY Combo PHY IP on TSMC 16FF/12FF