MIPI D-PHY CSI-2 TX+ (Transmitter) IP in TSMC 22ULL
The PHY can be configured as a MIPI Master supporting camera interface CSI-2. The PHY supports mobile, IoT, virtual reality, and automotive applications. The CSI-2 TX+ is a Mixel proprietary configuration that is optimized to support full-speed production and in-system testing while minimizing area and leakage power.
