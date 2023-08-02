MIPI D-PHY DSI TX (Transmitter) in TSMC 28nm
The PHY can be configured as a MIPI Master supporting display interface DSI/DSI-2. The PHY supports mobile, IoT, virtual reality, and automotive applications.
View MIPI D-PHY DSI TX (Transmitter) in TSMC 28nm full description to...
- see the entire MIPI D-PHY DSI TX (Transmitter) in TSMC 28nm datasheet
- get in contact with MIPI D-PHY DSI TX (Transmitter) in TSMC 28nm Supplier
Block Diagram of the MIPI D-PHY DSI TX (Transmitter) in TSMC 28nm
DPHY IP
- MIPI D-PHY in TSMC (40nm, 28nm, 16nm, 12nm, 7nm)
- MIPI D-PHY IP for TSMC (5nm, 6/7nm, 12/16nm, 22nm, 28nm, 40nm)
- MIPI CSI-2 controller Receiver v 2.1, Compatible with MIPI C-PHY v1.2 & DPHY v2.1.
- MIPI D-PHY / C-PHY Combo IP for TSMC (5nm, 6/7nm, 12/16nm, 22nm, 28nm, 40nm)
- Globalfoundries 12nm MIPI D-PHY V1.2@2.5GHz
- MIPI C-PHY/D-PHY Combo RX+ IP 4.5Gsps/4.5Gbps in TSMC N5