The MXL-D-PHY-DSI-TX-T-28HPC+ is a high-frequency, low-power, low-cost, source-synchronous, physical Layer supporting the MIPI Alliance Specification for D-PHY v2.5.

The PHY can be configured as a MIPI Master supporting display interface DSI/DSI-2. The PHY supports mobile, IoT, virtual reality, and automotive applications.