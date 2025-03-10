SP_MIPI_DPHY_RX_PPI _T28HPCP is a MIPI D-PHY Receiver, which complies with MIPI D-PHY specification version 1.2. This D-PHY design receives data from camera sensor, and sends parallel data to host processor

via PPI interface. It supports 4 data lanes, providing up to 10Gbps data rate for MIPI mode, 10Gbps data rate for HiSpi/sub LVDS mode, and supports Serial to Parallel 8 bits mode options. HS(High Speed) and LP(Low

Power) modes are supported by this PHY design, while it can transmit data with 10Mbps per lane in Low Power mode. Auto skew calibration is also supported. A Power-Down mode is specially supported for power saving case.