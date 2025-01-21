Synopsys’ IP D-PHY IP enables high-performance, low-power interface to SoCs, application processors, baseband processors, and peripheral devices for mobile, automotive, artificial intelligence (AI), and IoT applications. The PHY, for mainstream and FinFET processes, is compliant with the D-PHY specification, operating at 10Gb/s aggregate data rate in 4 lanes. Supporting low-power state modes allows the IP to deliver low-power consumption at the maximum speed to address energy requirements of battery-operated devices. The Synopsys

D-PHY IP interoperates with Synopsys’ CSI-2 and DSI/DSI-2 controllers which support key features of the latest MIPI display and camera specifications. The Synopsys MIPI D-PHY IP is ASIL B Ready ISO 26262 certified, meeting the stringent requirements of automotive ADAS and Infotainment applications.