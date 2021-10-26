The MXL-D-PHY-UNIV-T-28HPCP is a high-frequency, low-power, low-cost, source-synchronous, physical Layer supporting the MIPI Alliance Specification for D-PHYv2.5. The PHY can be configured as a MIPI Master or MIPI Slave supporting camera interface CSI-2 and display interface DSI/DSI-2. The PHY supports mobile, IoT, virtual reality, and automotive applications