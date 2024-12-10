LDO Voltage Regulator, 30 mA, Adjustable 0.45 V to 0.9 V Output
MIPI D-PHY Universal IP in UMC 28HPC+
View MIPI D-PHY Universal IP in UMC 28HPC+ full description to...
- see the entire MIPI D-PHY Universal IP in UMC 28HPC+ datasheet
- get in contact with MIPI D-PHY Universal IP in UMC 28HPC+ Supplier
Block Diagram of the MIPI D-PHY Universal IP in UMC 28HPC+
MIPI M-PHY IP
- MIPI M-PHY G4 Type 1 2Tx2RX in TSMC (16nm, 12nm, N7, N6, N5, N4, N3E)
- MIPI M-PHY - TSMC 40nm
- MIPI M-PHY G4 Designed For TSMC 28nm HPC+
- UFS 4.0 Host Controller compatible with M-PHY 5.0 and UniPro 2.0
- MIPI M-PHY HS-G4 IP (M-PHY v4.1) in TSMC 40G
- UFS 3.0 Host Controller with AES Encryption compatible with M-PHY 4.0 and UniPro 1.8