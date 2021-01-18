55nmHV MTP Non Volatile Memory for Standard CMOS Logic Process
MIPI D-PHY Universal Tx / Rx v1.1 @1.5ghz Ultra Low Power for IoT & Wearables
The D-PHY IP is also available as a Tx only IP for companies looking to save silicon area and further improve power consumption.
The MIPI D-PHY IP is seamlessly integrated with Arasan’s own DSI Tx and DSI Rx IP Cores as part of its Total MIPI Display IP Solution for wearables and IoT.
Arasan has been a contributing member to the MIPI Association 2005 with over a billion chips shipped with its MIPI IP.
Arasan MIPI D-PHY IP is proven on its own test chip on TSMC 28nm process, which has been licensed by multiple customers since 2016 and validated along with its CSI IP and DSI IP with 3rd Party VIP as a Total IP Solution. The company’s MIPI CSI, DSI, DPHY and CPHY IP are also used in compliance and production testers further attesting the quality and compliance of Arasan IP.
The MIPI D-PHY IP is also available off the shelf on the TSMC 40nm, 28nm, 16nm and 12nm process technologies.
A D-PHY / C-PHY Combo HDK based on Arasan’s ASIC applications on TSMC 28nm process is also available to licensees of Arasan’s DPHY IP or CPHY IP to prototype their Display or Imaging products before going to production.
Customers can license with confidence in Arasan’s MIPI D-PHY IP knowing they can prototype with the real silicon on TSMC 28nm process, which is used in a MIPI Compliance Tester to test for MIPI CSI, DSI, D-PHY and C-PHY Standards Compliance. We are Compliance!
