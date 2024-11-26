MIPI DPHY in GF 22FDSOI18 for Automotive
D-PHY IP interoperates with Synopsys’ CSI-2 and DSI/DSI-2 controllers which support key features of the latest MIPI display and camera specifications. The Synopsys MIPI D-PHY IP is ASIL B Ready ISO 26262 certified, meeting the stringent requirements of automotive ADAS and Infotainment applications.
View MIPI DPHY in GF 22FDSOI18 for Automotive full description to...
- see the entire MIPI DPHY in GF 22FDSOI18 for Automotive datasheet
- get in contact with MIPI DPHY in GF 22FDSOI18 for Automotive Supplier
MIPI DPHY IP
- MIPI D-PHY IP for TSMC (5nm, 6/7nm, 12/16nm, 22nm, 28nm, 40nm)
- MIPI CSI-2 controller Receiver v 2.1, Compatible with MIPI C-PHY v1.2 & DPHY v2.1.
- MIPI D-PHY / C-PHY Combo IP for TSMC (5nm, 6/7nm, 12/16nm, 22nm, 28nm, 40nm)
- Globalfoundries 12nm MIPI D-PHY V1.2@2.5GHz
- MIPI D-PHY Universal IP in TSMC 22ULP
- MIPI C-PHY/D-PHY Combo RX+ IP 4.5Gsps/4.5Gbps in TSMC N5