Arasan’s Display Host and DSI device controllers are built on existing

MIPI Alliance standards by adopting pixel formats, controlling pins and

command set specified in DPI-2, DBI-2 and DCS standards. Both the

Host & Device IPs are compliant to MIPI Display Serial Interface (DSI)

v2, D-PHY standard and C-PHY standard.

Both Host and Device controllers support various of display resolutions,

pixel formats, display architecture type in video and command mode,

and error and contention handling specified in DSI-2.