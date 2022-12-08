Arasan’s Total IP Solution for MIPI Display Serial Interface (DSI-2) with VESA DSC IP provides both device and host functionality along with VESA DSC encoder and decoder functionalities that are defined in the latest MIPI DSI and VESA DSC specifications. This IP provides an end-to-end Total IP solution for the leading-edge displays enabling reduction in data transmission bandwidth for upto 4k or 8k displays with higher refresh rates and visually lossless compression. The DSI Controller provides a high-speed serial interface between an application processor and display and follows a rigorous verification methodology to ensure interoperability of our DSI digital controller with our D/C-PHY analog IP and VESA DSC components. Arasan’s DSI solutions are MIPI standards compliant and are designed to accelerate integration, lower risk, and accelerate time to market for developers of display applications. Arasan’s expertise is backed by our unique silicon-proven design discipline and product development process that ensures fast silicon success with our analog and digital IP.