The silicon-proven Synopsys MIPI® M-PHY IP, compliant with the latest MIPI M-PHY v4.1 specification, supports multiple gears and a broad range of high-speed interfaces for applications including the JEDEC Universal Flash Storage (UFS), and the MIPI Low Latency Interface (LLI) and UniPro interfaces. By providing an application-oriented M-PHY IP that operates at multiple speeds and is interoperable with multiple protocols, Synopsys enables designers to “future-proof” their designs, while reducing the risk and cost of integrating MIPI interfaces into baseband, application processors and mobile integrated circuits (ICs).

When the Synopsys MIPI M-PHY IP is combined with the Synopsys Universal Flash Storage (UFS) Host Controller IP and Synopsys MIPI UniPro Controller IP, Synopsys provides a single vendor UFS IP solution that designers can easily integrate into application processors with less risk, while speeding time-to-market of advanced SoCs and device integrated circuits (ICs).