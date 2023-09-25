MIPI M-PHY Gear 5 for TSMC N3E
When the Synopsys MIPI M-PHY IP is combined with the Synopsys Universal Flash Storage (UFS) Host Controller IP and Synopsys MIPI UniPro Controller IP, Synopsys provides a single vendor UFS IP solution that designers can easily integrate into application processors with less risk, while speeding time-to-market of advanced SoCs and device integrated circuits (ICs).
