The MIPI M-PHY Gear 4 IP is compliant with the latest MIPI Feature Storage IP Solution SerDes PHY Product Brief Alliance M-PHY v4.1 Specification, UniPro v1.8 Specification, and Universal Flash Storage (UFS) v3.0 Specification. A serial interface technology with high bandwidth capabilities and supports HS Gear4 rates up to 11.6Gbps, which is particularly developed for mobile applications to obtain low pin count combined with very good power efficiency. The MIPI M-PHY Gear 4 IP compliant to the RMMI interface which allows UniPro controller and UFS Controller. The MIPI M-PHY provides robust testability by low cost Build-In-Self-Test (BIST), and receiver eye data monitoring and debugging function for embedded system.