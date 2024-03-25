The MXL-MIPI-M-PHY is a high-frequency low-power, low-cost, Physical Layer IP compliant with the MIPI Alliance Standard for M-PHY. The IP can be used as a physical layer for many applications, including interfaces for display, camera, audio, video, memory, power management and Baseband to RFIC. It supports the following standards: CSI-3, DSI-2, Uniport-M (UniPro1.41) LLI and JC-64.1 UFS.

By using efficient Burst mode operation with scalable speeds, significant power savings can be obtained. Selection of signal slew rate and amplitude allows reduction of EMI/RFI, while maintaining low bit error rates.