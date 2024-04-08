Ceva-Waves Links is a versatile family of multi-protocol wireless platform IPs, encompassing the latest consumer wireless standards. It leverages the industry-leading Ceva-Waves Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, IEEE 802.15.4 (for Thread, Zigbee and Matter) and Ultra-Wideband (UWB) IPs to offer integration-friendly wireless solutions to accelerate the development of connectivity-rich SoCs for data transfer, security, localization and sensing applications. With its modular architecture, coupled with Ceva’s extensive experience in wireless systems, Ceva-Waves Links can deliver tailored solutions to address application-specific requirements. Each wireless protocol is supported through optimized hardware platforms for lowest power, accompanied by comprehensive software frameworks executing on the embedded processors, all designed for seamless integration with the RF.



The first member of the Ceva-Waves Links family, the Links100, is an integrated Wi-Fi 6 + Bluetooth 5.4 + 802.15.4 multi-protocol subsystem IP targeted for low power IoT applications.