Multi-protocol wireless plaform integrating 802.11ax (Wi-Fi 6), Bluetooth 5.4 Dual Mode, 802.15.4 (for Thread, Zigbee and Matter)
The first member of the Ceva-Waves Links family, the Links100, is an integrated Wi-Fi 6 + Bluetooth 5.4 + 802.15.4 multi-protocol subsystem IP targeted for low power IoT applications.
View Multi-protocol wireless plaform integrating 802.11ax (Wi-Fi 6), Bluetooth 5.4 Dual Mode, 802.15.4 (for Thread, Zigbee and Matter) full description to...
- see the entire Multi-protocol wireless plaform integrating 802.11ax (Wi-Fi 6), Bluetooth 5.4 Dual Mode, 802.15.4 (for Thread, Zigbee and Matter) datasheet
- get in contact with Multi-protocol wireless plaform integrating 802.11ax (Wi-Fi 6), Bluetooth 5.4 Dual Mode, 802.15.4 (for Thread, Zigbee and Matter) Supplier
Block Diagram of the Multi-protocol wireless plaform integrating 802.11ax (Wi-Fi 6), Bluetooth 5.4 Dual Mode, 802.15.4 (for Thread, Zigbee and Matter)
Wi-Fi IP
- Ceva-Waves 802.11ax (Wi-Fi 6) 1x1 & 2x2 MAC & modem
- Ceva-Waves 802.11ax (Wi-Fi 6) 1x1 20MHz STA Low Power MAC & modem
- Ceva-Waves 802.11be (Wi-Fi 7) 2x2 MAC & Modem AP
- Wi-Fi 802.11 ax/Wi-Fi 6 /Bluetooth LE v5.3/15.4-2.4GHz RF Transceiver IP for IOT Application in TSMC22 ULL
- IEEE 802.11ah Wi-Fi HaLow RF Transceiver
- Wi-Fi WPA3 MAC