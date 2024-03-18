Universal Chiplet Interconnect Express (UCIe 1.0) Controller
Multipurpose Security Protocol Accelerator, ASIL B compliant
IP offers high throughput with support for mixed packet size traffic and low latency to preserve quality of service in voice and video applications in single- and multi-core processor architectures. The product is a highly customer configurable enabling solution to be tuned for specific applications providing differentiation in the market.
The Synopsys SPAcc optionally includes the following cryptographic support:
• 3GPP/LTE/LTE-Advanced wireless security: ZUC, SNOW 3G and KASUMI algorithms
• Chinese security: SM3 and SM4 algorithms
• DPA/TA side channel countermeasures: for AES, SM4, DES/3DES algorithms
View Multipurpose Security Protocol Accelerator, ASIL B compliant full description to...
- see the entire Multipurpose Security Protocol Accelerator, ASIL B compliant datasheet
- get in contact with Multipurpose Security Protocol Accelerator, ASIL B compliant Supplier