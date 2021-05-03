Nano power DC-DC converter in GF 22FDX with ultra-low quiescent current and high efficiency at light load
View Nano power DC-DC converter in GF 22FDX with ultra-low quiescent current and high efficiency at light load full description to...
- see the entire Nano power DC-DC converter in GF 22FDX with ultra-low quiescent current and high efficiency at light load datasheet
- get in contact with Nano power DC-DC converter in GF 22FDX with ultra-low quiescent current and high efficiency at light load Supplier
DC-DC converter IP
- Nano power DC-DC converter in TSMC 22ULL with ultra-low quiescent current and high efficiency at light load
- Nano power DC-DC converter in TSMC 22ULL with ultra-low quiescent current and high efficiency at light load
- Nano power DC-DC converter in GF 22FDX with ultra-low quiescent current and high efficiency at light load
- Buck DC-DC Converter for Integrated PMU (Silicon-proven 40 nm, 140 mA, optimized clocking to eliminate spurious emissions for low system noise)
- DC-DC down converter
- Buck DC-DC Converter (Silicon-proven 110 nm, 400mA, excellent efficiency)