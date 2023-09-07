JPEG 2000 Encoder - Up to 16-bit per Component Lossy & Numerically Lossless Image & Video Compression
NCR Processor
In these TDMA systems, the same frequency band is shared among many terminals, making it mandatory to apply a strict transmission schedule for all terminals. The NCR Processor IP core has two main functionalities:
* NCR tracker
* NCR local clock
The NCR tracker provides a local NCR clock which is frequency- and phase-latched to an incoming DVB-S2/DVB-S2X stream containing NCR information. The absolute phase difference between the NCR tracker and the clock source, e.g., satellite, depends upon the distance to the clock source. The NCR local clock provides a precisely settable NCR source clock provided a local and stable 27 MHz clock and a precise 1 PPS (Pulse Per Second) source are available.
