MIPI D-PHY Tx-Only 2 Lanes in TSMC (28nm, 22nm, 16nm, 12nm, N7, N6)
Neoverse V3AE CPU
The Arm Neoverse V3AE CPU is built to deliver maximum performance for automotive applications, central compute and machine learning (ML) workloads. Neoverse V3AE delivers double-digit performance improvements over Neoverse V2. It is the first Neoverse CPU to support the Arm Confidential Computing Architecture.
View Neoverse V3AE CPU full description to...
- see the entire Neoverse V3AE CPU datasheet
- get in contact with Neoverse V3AE CPU Supplier
Block Diagram of the Neoverse V3AE CPU IP Core
cpu IP
- RISC-V high performance CPU
- Compact, low-power 32-bit RISC CPU
- High-performance 32-bit RISC CPU
- 2D (vector graphics) GPU IP Further advanced architecture for minimized CPU load and increased pixel performance in vector processing
- 2D (vector graphics) & 3D GPU IP A GPU IP combining 3D and 2D rendering features with high performance, low power consumption, and minimum CPU load
- RISC-V Processor - RV12 - 32/64 bit, Single Core CPU