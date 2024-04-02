130GF_PMU_02 is a Power Management Unit (PMU) block designed to supply embedded integrated circuits with stable and precise voltage and current. IP should derive it’s operating power from rectifier or external DC voltage source (Battery assisted operation).

PMU block consists of:

- 2 identical low drop out voltage regulators (LDO);

- Voltage and current reference source;

- Power-On-Reset module (POR) for each voltage regulator;

- Power-OK input voltage monitoring with 4 threshold (POK);

- 2 MHz oscillator.

