NFC Power Management Unit (0.6/1.2/1.5 V output voltage, 10/20/50 uA output current, 2 MHz output clock frequency)
PMU block consists of:
- 2 identical low drop out voltage regulators (LDO);
- Voltage and current reference source;
- Power-On-Reset module (POR) for each voltage regulator;
- Power-OK input voltage monitoring with 4 threshold (POK);
- 2 MHz oscillator.
PMU IP
- Advanced Power Controller w/ POR & BOR for PMU DC-DC and LDO ( Vin = 2.3-3.6V ) - TSMC 65nm
- Advanced Power Controller w/ POR & BOR for PMU DC-DC and LDO ( Vin = 2.3-5.5V ) - TSMC 65nm
- Advanced Power Controller w/ POR & BOR for PMU DC-DC and LDO ( Vin = 2.3-5.5V ) - GLOBALFOUNDRIES 65nm
- Advanced Power Controller w/ POR & BOR for PMU DC-DC and LDO ( Vin = 2.3-5.5V ) - GLOBALFOUNDRIES 55nm
- Advanced Power Controller w/ POR & BOR for PMU DC-DC and LDO ( Vin = 2.3-3.6V ) - Toshiba 40nm