A web-based NOC configuration tool for generating and simulating Coherent and Non-Coherent NoCs



iNoCulatorTM is a SaaS-based EDA tool that is used to define the topology of a NoC quickly and easily, configure its parameters and simulate it to measure throughput and latency, power requirements and area. iNoCulatorTM enables interactive whiteboard editing of the NoC topology, through connection of initiators, routers and endpoints, and easy configuration. It supports on-the-fly instant simulation of bandwidth and latency, and estimation of power and area. iNoCulatorTM provides pushbutton RTL generation with targets to an SoC design flow or to an FPGA emulation flow.