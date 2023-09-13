The Forward Error Correction (FEC) sub-system is one of the essential basing blocks in any communication systems so a powerful FEC code is needed. The New Radio (NR) FEC for the control channel is proposed to be designed based on Polar codes allowing close to the Shannon limit/Capacity operation. The Polar code successive cancellation decoding process as needed for 3GPP physical layer standard. Parity Check bits simplify the pruning of the search tree.