The Cache MX IP compresses on-chip L2, L3 SRAM cache enabling 2x effective capacity. SRAM Caches can take upto 30-50% of an SoC xPU silicon real estate and a significant power budget that increases with physical dimensions. While digital logic scales effectively with process technology node shrink, SRAM essentially stopped scaling from 5nm to 3nm technology nodes. The number of compute cores demands higher SRAM capacity to effectively scale compute IPC performance. Increasing SRAM area can negatively impact both the die cost as well as die yield. Cache MX offers a power, area and cost effective alternative to enable performance scaling with single digit latency.



