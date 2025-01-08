TSMC 4nm (N4P) 1.2V/1.8V Basekit Libraries, multiple metalstacks
On-chip Security Enclave - Digital IP delivered as RTL
Kudelski provides Secure IP that enables SoC and device manufacturers to build secure IoT solutions. The solution is market-proven and certification-ready. Kudelski also provides additional services to help clients with security assessment and for certification of the overall system.
Block Diagram of the On-chip Security Enclave - Digital IP delivered as RTL
