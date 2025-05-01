The Aeonic Insight™ PDN IQ is an in-situ, on-die PDN (Power Delivery Network) analyzer providing transistor level PDN telemetry at nanosecond scale. The telemetry provided can be applied across the silicon lifecycle to optimize power, performance, and reliability. PDN IQ can be used to characterize V-F curves to develop an optimal setpoint to balance power and performance. It can be utilized during production test to improve DPPM rates. And in the field, it can be used to monitor device health to increase fleet uptime, as well as for testing and tuning of new workloads (e.g., training) before mass deployment across the fleet.



Aeonic Insight PDN IQ enables real-time alerts as the chip’s PDN reaches or surpasses production-set parameters (e.g., worst case droop, slew rate, etc.). And it can also be integrated with an SoC’s cross-trigger matrix to enable nanosecond-scale, time-stamped tracing of voltage data that can be leveraged in multiple ways from bring up to in-field workload management.